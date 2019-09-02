PRECIOUS-Gold gains after new U.S.-China tariffs; dollar caps upside

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise 12% so far this year

* Specs raise bullish stance in gold and silver- CFTC

* Gold could peak around $1,780/oz by end-2020: J.P. Morgan (Updates prices)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday after the UnitedStates and China imposed new tariffs on each others' goods but afirmer dollar limited the precious metal's upside.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions, as Beijing began imposing new duties onU.S. crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides wouldstill meet for talks later this month.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,525.57 per ounce as of1133 GMT, having fallen to a one-week low at $1,517.11 in theprevious session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.3% at $1,534.50 anounce.

Trading could be subdued as U.S. financial markets areclosed for the Labour Day holiday.

"Overall, there is nothing going on apart from the fact thatthe dollar is stronger. There was not so much reaction (in goldprices) as this (tariffs) was well anticipated," ABN Amroanalyst Georgette Boele said.

Against key rivals, the dollar .DXY scaled a more-thantwo-year high earlier in the session, making gold costlier forinvestors holding other currency.

"We can expect a correction in gold prices as it had movedup so quickly that you don't need so much to trigger profittaking," Boele added.

The trade war, heightened fears over a global economicdownturn, negative yielding debt around the globe and hopes forinterest rate cuts by global central banks contributed to a riseof more than $100 for gold in August.

"Despite the recent rally, we do not yet think a recessionis fully discounted in the gold price and we now see gold pricespeaking at around $1,780 per ounce by year-end 2020 andaveraging $1,418 in 2019 and $1,724 in 2020," Wall Street bankJP Morgan said in a note dated Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU in the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,have risen about 12% this year. GOL/ETF

Speculators increased their bullish stance in COMEX gold andupped net long positions in silver contracts in the week to Aug.27, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showedon Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

"At current levels, both the CFTC and ETF positions remainbullish and are likely to continue to be so over the near termshould price action remain firm broadly around $1,500-$1,480,"MKS PAMP said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.2% to$18.37 per ounce. Platinum XPT= slipped 0.3% to $928.45 perounce, and palladium XPD= was down 0.2% at $1,528.54.

