PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed rate-cut bets; focus on future guidance

July 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday onexpectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week,while investors awaited cues on the future trajectory ofmonetary easing by the U.S. central bank.

Spot gold XAU= inched down 0.1% to $1,416.91 per ounce asof 09:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT).

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 was down 0.2% at $1,416.90.

"Clearly, the gold market is going to be somewhat on holdawaiting Fed commentary on Wednesday. We know that we aregetting a 25 basis-point (bps) cut. (But) on Wednesday, thequestion will be what to look ahead for from there," said DavidMeger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 77%chance of a 25 bps rate cut at the U.S. central bank's July30-31 policy meeting.

"Much will also depend on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell saysin the subsequent press conference: If he makes no mention of acycle of rate cuts, causing gold to come under pressure, wewould not see this as a trend reversal but as an attractivebuying opportunity," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

The dollar .DXY held close to a two-month peak against keyrivals. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assetssuch as gold costlier for investors holding other currencies. USD/

"We have seen the dollar slowly gaining in the last coupleof weeks. It has not caused any significant correction but hadcaused a pause in gold trading," High Ridge Futures' Megeradded.

Market participants will also keep a close eye on theU.S.-China trade talks in Shanghai this week, as negotiatorsfrom both countries meet for their first in-person talks since atruce at G20 last month. Expectations are low for abreakthrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

Gold is a preferred asset during times of economic andpolitical uncertainties.

Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 23, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN010I3P

On the technical front, $1,400 will be the key downsidesupport for gold, and beyond that, $1,380, OANDA senior marketanalyst Craig Erlam said.

"Bulls are very reluctant to let go just yet, but if we dosee those levels break, we might see gold bulls head for theexits quite quickly."

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= slipped 0.2% to$16.36 per ounce.

