PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 6-yr peak on risk-off sentiment

By Reuters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Tuesday, hoveringnear a more than six-year high hit the previous day, as concernsaround protests in Hong Kong, a slump in Argentina's markets andthe ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war dented risk appetite.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.5% to $1,525.10 an ounce.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.26% while Japan's Nikkei .N225 tumbled 1.28%. MKTS/GLOB

* On Monday, Wall Street stocks also fell sharply, with theS&P 500 .SPX losing 1.23%.

* Protesters managed to shut down Hong Kong's airport, theworld's busiest cargo airport, on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NW

* Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies,gripped the Argentine market after market-friendly PresidentMauricio Macri lost by a much wider-than-expected margin inpresidential primaries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

* Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week. Traders see a 74% chance of a 25basis-point rate cut by the Fed this September. FEDWATCH

* In Monday afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-yearTreasury note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.64% from 1.734% lateon Friday. USD/

* The dollar index .DXY , which tracks the greenbackagainst a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1%.

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.94% to 847.77tonnes on Monday from 839.85 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany HICP Final YY July

* 0830 UK Claimant Count Unem Change July

* 0830 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June

* 1230 US CPI MM, SA July

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





