PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 6-year peak as trade tensions trigger safe-haven bets

* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.5% on Monday

* Dollar slips to two-week low

* Spot gold may fall into $1,441-$1,449/oz range - techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm near six-year highson Tuesday as investors flocked to safety after the UnitedStates designated Beijing a currency manipulator, escalating aprotracted trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,462.50 per ounce as of0445 GMT after hitting its highest level since May 2013, at$1,474.81, earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% to $1,475.30 anounce.

"There have been comments that China is going to use itscurrency tool a bit more, because they are beginning to losetheir trade deal with the U.S.," said John Sharma, an economistwith National Australia Bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday thegovernment had determined that Beijing was manipulating itscurrency, and Washington would engage with the InternationalMonetary Fund to "to eliminate the unfair competitive advantagecreated by China's latest actions". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

This comes after China allowed its yuan to weaken past thekey 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade,following Washington's decision to impose 10% tariffs on $300billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-long tradetruce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6

Helping gold's momentum, the dollar index .DXY slipped toa two-week low, while U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields postedtheir biggest fall in 14 months. USD/US/

The fresh escalations in the protracted trade war betweenthe U.S. and China rattled financial markets around the world,driving investors towards safe-haven assets. MKTS/GLOB

"The market sell-off could still see another major pushlower and that will likely be the catalyst to take gold above$1,500 an ounce," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA,said.

"The deteriorating global economic outlook is likely to seestronger easing signals from all the large central banks andthat should keep bullion demand high."

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53%to 835.16 tonnes on Monday from Friday. GOL/ETF Meanwhile, gold priced in sterling soared to a record high onMonday, spurred by fear of a disorderly British exit from theEuropean Union amidst trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2514RZ

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,441-$1,449 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520VL

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% higherto $16.41 per ounce, and platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $854.99.

