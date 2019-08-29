PRECIOUS-Gold firms as slowdown fears linger; positive trade vibes cap gains

Shutterstock photo





* Platinum rises 3% to more than one-year high

* SPDR Gold holdings up 6.6% so far in August

* U.S. Fed, ECB expected to cut rates next month

By Asha Sistla

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near a multi-year peak onThursday as fragile sentiment over the global economy boostedsafe havens, while positive signals on U.S.-China trade buoyedrisk sentiment and capped bullion's advance.

Other precious metals also rallied, with silver hitting itshighest in more than two years and platinum jumping 3%.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,541.64 per ounce at 10:33a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), within sight of its highest level sinceApril 2013, the $1,554.56 hit on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to $1,550.70 per ounce.

"A lot of traders out there feel that even though China cameback and said that they want to talk calmly, nothing has reallychanged ... (Even) with the markets rallying, gold has beenpretty much flat," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S.Global Investors.

Wall Street gained after China's commerce ministry madecomments indicating that Beijing was hopeful of a resolution tothe long-standing trade dispute with the UnitedStates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K.N

Gold held onto its gains even as recession fears eased afterU.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on data showingthe world's largest economy grew as expected in the secondquarter. US/

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank arewidely expected to cut rates next month. Many investors believethe Bank of Japan could follow suit. MKTS/GLOB

With the current economic weakness, "global central bankswill be accommodative and that is supportive for gold," saidJeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, have increased by 6.6% thismonth. GOL/ETF

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.4% to $18.58 per ounce, aftermatching a high last seen in April 2017 of $18.65.

"Silver had lagged in performance for a long time and nowit's joining the ranks of safe-haven investments. It'sbenefiting from that, and you see platinum doing the samething," said Klearman.

Platinum XPT= rose 3.8% to $934 per ounce after itshighest since April 2018 at $935.12, while palladium XPD= rose1.3% to $1,487.54 per ounce. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in BengaluruEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 5072; Reuters Messaging: ReutersMessaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics