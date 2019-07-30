PRECIOUS-Gold firms ahead of expected Fed interest rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 0.8% on Monday

* Spot gold remains neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range- techs

* Investors keep an eye on U.S.-China trade talks (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday ahead of ameeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where it is expected tosignal how big an interest rate cut the world's biggest economycould take.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,427.85 per ounce as of0954 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.6% at $1,428.30per ounce.

"The big question is what the tone of the Fed will betomorrow. Interest rates are overwhelmingly likely to be cut.It's just a question of by how much," said Mitsubishi analystJonathan Butler.

"Gold is still at 6-year highs. Although it has been closeto $1,450 recently, it seems to have found a level around$1,425."

Investors awaited cues on the Fed's two-day monetary policymeeting beginning later in the session, which is expected toresult in a 25-basis point cut in interest rates. Ifimplemented, it would be the central bank's first rate cut in adecade.

The bank would be joining peers such as the European CentralBank in signalling the need for rate cuts. The Bank of Japan hasalso said it would ease "without hesitation" if the economy lostmomentum in order to achieve its inflation target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

Gains in the dollar index .DXY , which touched a two-monthhigh of 98.206 on the back of a weaker sterling, helped cap therise in bullion. USD/

"Liquidity is still thin as traders seem to be holding backbefore the Fed gives its views on monetary policy," saidBenjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that a firmdollar was putting pressure on gold prices.

U.S.-China trade negotiations, which begin in Shanghai onTuesday, were also in the spotlight, although expectations forprogress during the two-day meeting are low, with the marketshoping the two sides can at least detail commitments forgoodwill gestures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

On the technical side, spot gold remains neutral in a rangeof $1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and an escape could suggest adirection, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0YM

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.83% to 824.89 tonnes onMonday from Friday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.2% to$16.49, while platinum XPT= edged 0.2% higher to $877.29.

Palladium XPD= dropped 0.5% to $1,545.31 per ounce, aftertouching a near two-week high in the previous session.

