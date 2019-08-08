Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,500/oz, on track for second weekly rise

By Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, holding abovethe key $1,500 per ounce pivot, as fresh concerns about theU.S.-China trade dispute and worries over global economicslowdown lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has risen more than 4% so far this week, puttingit on track for its second consecutive weekly gain.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $1,515.10 an ounce.

* Trade tensions between the United States and China furtherescalated after a report that Washington is delaying a decisionabout licenses for U.S. firms to restart trade with HuaweiTechnologies. HWT.UL .,

* Meanwhile, U.S. economic data pointed to a robust labourmarket as the number of Americans filing applications forunemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, allaying someworries about the potential for a recession and helping U.S.Treasury yields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319UUS/

* Central banks in New Zealand, Thailand and India stunnedfinancial markets on Wednesday with a series of surprisinginterest rate cuts and pointing to policymakers' dwindlingammunition to fight off a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

* On Thursday, the Philippine central bank joined thebandwagon and cut its key policy rates, whilst keeping the dooropen for further easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25211D

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1% and was heading forits first weekly decline in four. USD/

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.66% to 839.85tonnes on Thursday from 845.42 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* Barrick Gold CorpABX.TO , GOLD.N is looking to sellits Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast and is working with Bankof Nova Scotia BNS.TO to identify buyers, Bloomberg said onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2544U0

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0130 China PPI YY July

* 0130 China CPI YY July

* 0830 UK Manufacturing Output MM June

* 0830 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q2

* N/A China M2 Money Supply YY July

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing byUttaresh.V) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





