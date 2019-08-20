PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,500 as bond yields dip on stimulus hopes

Shutterstock photo





By Sumita Layek and Asha Sistla

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday to above $1,500,recovering from a more than 1% slide in the previous session, asU.S. yields fell on increasing expectations for looser monetarypolicy to address fears of a global downturn.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,502.41 per ounce by10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT), after falling to a near one-week lowof $1,492.10 on Monday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to$1,512.50.

Monday's correction followed a sharp price rally earlierthis month that took gold to six-year highs, largely on the backof U.S.-China trade war concerns, expectations for further cutsin U.S. interest rates and as the U.S. yield curve inverted forthe first time since 2007.

"The yield curve inverting has spooked investors in theU.S.," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJOFutures, adding "People are kind of looking to buy dips ahead ofthe Federal Reserve's minutes coming out and what news will comeout at Jackson Hole."

Investors will closely scan the minutes from the U.S. Fed'sJuly policy meeting due on Wednesday, with focus on the centralbank's Jackson Hole seminar and the Group of Seven summit thisweek.

"If they (the Fed) talk about more interest rate cuts forthe rest of the year, gold will continue higher, but if they say'wait-and-see', gold will probably sell off," Haberkorn said.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower after a three-day run,while U.S. Treasury yields fell as the prospect of more centralbank easing boosted demand for government debt. MKTS/GLOB.NUS/

"Participants will be eager to hear what Fed Chairman JeromePowell has to say about the future of interest rates, especiallynow that the bond market has already driven yields sharply loweron the long end," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in anote.

The shift in sentiment towards riskier assets contributed toa more than 1.2% drop in gold prices on Monday, its biggestdaily percentage decline in a month. But prices have risennearly 17% this year and more than $80 so far this month.

Meanwhile, palladium XPD= climbed 1% to a more thantwo-week high of $1,487.97 per ounce.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), the world's largestproducer of the autocatalyst metal, said the global palladiummarket will remain in structural deficit this year due togrowing demand from the auto sector amid tighter emissionregulations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G3LW

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose above the $17 per ounce mark,gaining 1.5% to $17.11, while platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to$844.70.