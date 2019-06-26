PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1% as Fed tempers expectations of big rate cut

Shutterstock photo





(Updates prices)

* Investors locking in profits after gold's rally - analyst

* Gold still up 8% so far this month

By Sethuraman N R

June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% onWednesday, retreating from a six-year peak scaled in theprevious session, on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will notresort to a big interest rate cut in July.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.8% at $1,411.50 per ounce as of1248 GMT, after falling as much as 1.5% to $1,401.98.

Bullion also snapped a six-session winning streak thatlifted it to $1,438.63 on Tuesday, the highest since May 14,2013.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,414.10.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed the central bank'sindependence from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pushingfor rate cuts. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, consideredone of the most dovish U.S. central bankers, surprised someinvestors by saying a 50-basis-point cut in rates "would beoverdone". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11O

"We have had quite a move higher in gold. There is anelement of profit taking and the catalyst for that (was) thecomments from the Fed yesterday," ING analyst Warren Pattersonsaid.

"Perhaps, the market got ahead of itself over the outlookfor rate cuts this year, which had driven gold higher. Therealisation that we are not going to see as many cuts as we wereanticipating is weighing on gold at the moment."

Also hurting bullion's appeal, the dollar index .DXY gained 0.2% on Wednesday, crawling away from multi-month lows. USD/

Even as the Fed played down big rate cuts, investors arestill expecting at least a quarter percentage point reduction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W1OP

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion.

Despite falling almost $30 from the six-year high, gold isstill up 8% so far this month.

"There will be short term volatility, but our positiveconviction on gold has not changed," said Heng Koon How, head ofmarkets strategy at Singapore'sUnited Overseas Bank, adding thebank saw gold hitting $1,500 by mid-2020.

"Gold has had a strong 'melt up' over the last month. Sosome short term profit taking is to be expected."

The next move in gold could be decided by the outcome oftrade talks between the United States and China during the G20summit in Japan on Saturday, analysts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1RN

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 799.61 tonnes onTuesday from 801.96 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Meanwhile, gold demand in India could fall to its lowestlevel in three years as a rally in local prices to a record highdents retail purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X179

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.2% to$15.34 per ounce and palladium XPD= rose 0.5% to $1,535.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.3% to $808.13 per ounce. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, Editing by EmeliaSithole-Matarise and Mark Potter) ((mailto:Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com;)(Within U.S.1-651-848-5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067496031)(; ReutersMessaging:rm://nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy