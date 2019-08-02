PRECIOUS-Gold falls on profit-taking, but heads for weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up 1.3% so far this week

* Palladium falls 2%; on track for worst week sinceend-March

* Platinum, silver set for first weekly decline in four

* Markets eye U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later today

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Friday, shedding as muchas 1%, as investors booked profits following a 2% rise in theprevious session after U.S. President Donald Trump threatenedfresh tariffs on China.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% at $1,436.45 per ounce by1059 GMT in a volatile session which saw prices fall as much as1% after scaling a two-week peak of $1,446.10 earlier.

The metal was still on course for a weekly gain of about1.3%.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 , meanwhile, were up 1.1% at$1,448.60.

ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said that as gold had notmanaged to test the $1452.6 high hit on July 19, a return to the$1,440-$1,450 range would see some investors continue to takeprofits, making it harder for prices to move higher.

However, gold could break above $1,450 if the dollar comesunder pressure due to weak U.S. data, she added.

Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports from next month and would raiseit even further if trade negotiations fail to progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4

Market participants are now waiting for the release of U.S.non-farm payrolls data later in the session for cues on economicstrength, two days after the Federal Reserve cut interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

Lower interest rates tend to boost gold as it decreases theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also weighson the dollar.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.5% to 827.82tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,449 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a rise into the $1,461-$1,474 range,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C Elsewhere, palladium XPD= fell 2% to $1,395.23 per ounce,after sliding below the $1,400 level for the first time sincemid-June to its lowest level in more than seven weeks at$1,387.50, and on track for its worst week since late March.

Platinum XPT= was down 0.4% at $844.94 an ounce, whilesilver XAG= fell 1.1% to $16.14.

"The scenario is slightly more complicated for silver, asthe component of the demand for this metal coming from theindustrial sector is much higher than gold and the trade warcould have a more significant impact," Carlo Alberto De Casa,Chief Analyst, ActivTrades, said in a note.

Both silver and platinum were headed for their first weeklydecline in four.

