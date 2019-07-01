PRECIOUS-Gold falls more than 1% as U.S.-China trade truce dents safe-haven demand

Shutterstock photo





July 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Monday to itslowest in more than a week as the dollar strengthened andinvestors opted for riskier assets after the United States andChina agreed to restart trade talks.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.3% at $1,391.29 per ounce as of0411 GMT, after falling to as low as $1,389.65, its lowest sinceJune 21.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dipped 1.3% to $1,394.90 an ounce.

"Reopening of trade talks between U.S.-China has madeinvestors look back at growth, we are seeing good support forthe share markets across the region and safe-havens are in lessdemand," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

"We are likely to see increased volatility. Gold prices havepulled back from an important technical level of around $1,430,that could mean that we will see a test at support around the$1,380 mark."

Gold rose to $1,438.63 an ounce on June 25, its highestsince May 14, 2013, as the U.S. dollar weakened and as investorssought safe-haven assets on concerns about the escalation of thenuclear dispute between the United States and Iran.

However, prices slid from there on hopes for renewed talksto end the trade dispute between the United States and China,the world's two largest economies.

That optimism was realized when the two sides agreed onSaturday to restart trade talks after U.S. President DonaldTrump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easingof restrictions on tech company HuaweiHWT.UL .

Also, China has agreed to make unspecified new purchases ofU.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

The progress made on the sidelines of G20 summit betweenWashington and Beijing lifted global financial markets, dentingthe appeal for the safe-haven metal. MKTS/GLOB

Further pressuring gold prices, the dollar index .DXY rose0.2% on Monday, making non-interest bearing bullion moreexpensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

However, China and the United States will face a long roadbefore they can reach a deal to end their bitter trade war, withmore fights ahead likely, Chinese state media reported onSunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400F6

"Although the downwards price reaction in gold to the tradedeal seems to be logical, we do think the jury is still not outjust yet on the ultimate result," INTL FCStone analyst EdwardMeir said in a note.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to June 25, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00VRA8

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.6% to$15.21 per ounce and palladium XPD= was steady at $1,537.72.

Platinum XPT= slipped 0.2% to $831.12 an ounce, fallingfrom a six-week peak touched in the previous session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.Vand Christian Schmollinger) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

