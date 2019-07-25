PRECIOUS-Gold falls from one-week high on robust U.S. data

Shutterstock photo





By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold eased off a one-week peak onThursday as robust U.S. economic data outweighed the EuropeanCentral Bank's decision to hew to an accommodative monetarypolicy, with investor focus on next week's Federal Reservemeeting.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,420.80 per ounce as of10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2%to $1,420.80.

Earlier, prices rose as much as 0.5% to $1,433.46, aone-week high, after the ECB left benchmark rates unchanged,with the bank's chief sounding the need for a "significantdegree of monetary stimulus" down the road. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q5XI

"Gold sold off on good news out of the U.S. with the factthat we are going into the Fed meeting next week," said BobHaberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims number fell to a three-month lowlast week, pointing to strength in the labor market, while neworders for key U.S. made capital goods surged 1.9 % in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7Murn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7L

"However, these two numbers will pass by as the day goes onand traders will be back to being focused on the Fed next week.People want to be long heading into the meeting," Haberkornsaid.

Market participants are now looking ahead to the U.S.central bank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting where it isexpected to trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

"The current global economic headwinds and a dovish tilt bycentral banks globally is one of the most bullish environmentsfor gold," analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in anote.

"If the U.S. central bank disappoints on rate cuts, goldcould decline quickly, with volatility potentially exacerbatedby elevated long positions."

Among other precious metals, spot palladium XPD= edged up0.1% to $1,541.09 per ounce, while platinum XPT= slid 0.5% to$871.22, after touching its highest in nearly three monthsearlier in the session.

Gains in platinum was due to bargain hunting as it ischeaper than gold by about $550, with traders taking theopportunity to narrow the wide spread between the two, RJO'sHaberkorn added.

Silver XAG= slid 0.6% to $16.50 per ounce. It has gainedabout 16% since a near six-month low of $14.25 hit in late May.

"The key element that has been fueling the recent rally insilver was the stretched levels of the gold-silver ratio whichsuggested to many traders that silver was cheap relative togold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said, adding thatprofit-taking was now occurring.