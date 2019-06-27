PRECIOUS-Gold falls as hopes of U.S.-China trade truce boost riskier assets

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Wednesday

* Gold up 7.4% so far this month despite Wednesday's fall

* Markets cut bets for half-point Fed rate cut in July (Updates prices)

June 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as hopes ofa truce in the U.S.-China trade spat ahead of a weekend meetingat the G20 summit rekindled investors' interest in riskierassets, weighing on safe-haven bullion.

The South China Morning Post, citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,402.71 per ounce as of0948 GMT, after shedding more than 1% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.6% to $1,406.50 an ounce.

"The news that U.S. and China have agreed to a trade truceshould help the risk sentiment in the market and growth outlook.That should weigh on the gold prices," SP Angel analyst SergeyRaevskiy said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade dealwith his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was possible thisweekend, though he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtuallyall remaining Chinese imports if talks fail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

The next move in gold could depend on how tensions betweenthe United States and Iran pan out and the weekend G20 meeting,Raevskiy said, adding prices could go all the way back to $1,300if there were positive developments on both fronts.

Gold has fallen more than $35 since touching a more thansix-year peak on Tuesday, especially after officials from theU.S. Federal Reserve signalled they would not resort to a biginterest rate cut in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11O

However, gold prices are still up 7.4% so far this month,with prices gaining nearly $70 since last week alone on hopes there will be at least a quarter percentage point reduction inJuly by the Fed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W1OP

"The move in gold could be seen as a natural correction dueto some profit taking after the impressive rally of the past fewsessions," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst withActivTrades, said in a note.

"Bullion seems to be consolidating, in conjunction with themodest recovery of the greenback seen in the last 48 hours. Themedium-term scenario remains positive for the precious metal."

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 797.85tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was steady at$15.24 per ounce and platinum XPT= eased 0.7% to $812.301

