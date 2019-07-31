PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed rate outlook disappoints

Shutterstock photo





* Gold has climbed about 0.6% this month

* U.S. central bank reduces borrowing costs modestly

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday after theU.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since2008, as markets priced in the move and a lack of dovish outlookfailed to cheer investors.

Financial markets had widely expected thequarter-percentage-point rate cut, which lowered the U.S.central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate to a targetrange of 2.00% to 2.25%.

The Fed said it will "continue to monitor" how incominginformation will affect the economy, adding that it "will act asappropriate to sustain" a record-long U.S. economic expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.8% at $1,417 an ounce at 2:38p.m. EDT (1838 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were alsodown 0.8% at $1,418.30. Spot gold prices fell 1% to an intra-daylow of $1415.87 after the Fed announcement.

"The market was looking for a dovish cut and did not get it... And language in statement did not strongly indicateforthcoming cuts even though the door is open," said Tai Wong,head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO

Expectations for an interest rate cut by the Fed and otherleading central banks, which would cut the opportunity cost ofholding nonyielding gold, have put the metal on track for a 0.6%gain for July.

"Aside from the FOMC meeting, there remain a number ofongoing risk events to provide price direction to bullion,namely the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit and a lackof progress between the U.S. and China in trade negotiations,"MKS PAMP said in a note.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China against waiting outhis presidency before finalising a trade deal, saying theoutcome could be no agreement or a harsher one if he winsre-election in November 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

"So far, because of the fact (bond) yields have been fallingand the technical structure has been bullish, traders have beenhappy to pick gold at the dips," said Fawad Razaqzada, marketanalyst with Forex.com.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.9% to$16.43 an ounce, and platinum XPT= jumped 0.9% to $873.85 perounce, both on track for a second straight month of gains.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.9% to$16.43 an ounce, and platinum XPT= jumped 0.9% to $873.85 perounce, both on track for a second straight month of gains.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $1,537 per ounce. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Swati Verma in BengaluruEditing by Tom Brown and Matthew Lewis)