PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar, equities gain on U.S.-China truce

July 1 (Reuters) - Gold slid as much as 2% on Monday as thedollar rallied and investors flocked to higher-risk assets afterthe agreement to resume of trade talks between the United Statesand China.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.58% to $1,386.81 per ounce at1:13 p.m. EDT (1713 GMT), after earlier falling to $1,381.51,its lowest since June 20.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 1.66% to $1,390.10 perounce.

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resumetrade negotiations after President Donald Trump offeredconcessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the twomet at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

The news spurred a rally in global stocks and sent thedollar index .DXY to the highest in more than a week, limitingflows into safe-haven bullion. MKTS/GLOB

"Under the positive (geopolitical) circumstances, the dollaris rallying and that is having a negative effect on gold ... Thepoor picture on the technical charts is also causing someadditional selling today," said Rob Lutts, chief investmentofficer at Cabot Wealth Management.

A break below $1,350 per ounce could paint a bearishpicture, he added.

Gold prices hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 anounce, driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks andan escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The metal has shed about $50 since it broke the $1,400threshold, but some analysts see it as a healthy correction andan opportunity to buy.

"We do not expect gold to fall significantly further. In ourview, it is above all the upcoming European Central Bank and Fedrate cuts, and the political risks, that argue against anypronounced and lasting price slide," Commerzbank analysts saidin a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% onFriday. Holdings had still risen nearly 7% in June as of lastweek. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.82% to$15.18 per ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.84% to $1,550.90per ounce.

Platinum XPT= edged up 0.12% to $834.03, after hitting asix-week high of $846.11 per ounce earlier in the session. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, editing by GCrosse) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; +1-651-848-5832, outsideN.America, +91-80-6749-3683; Reuters Messaging:diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

