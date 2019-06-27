PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar edges higher; U.S.-China trade talks in focus

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Wednesday

* Gold to stabilise around $1,404/oz, bounce to$1,421-technicals (Updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,402.09 per ounce as of0654 GMT, after shedding more than 1% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.6% to $1,406.30 an ounce.

"There appears to be some fatigue around preannouncements onthe trade issues... If we don't see any sort of agreement, thenwe can see support for gold coming back, but in the meantimethat modulation is expected to weigh on gold prices," saidMichael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

"This looks like a corrective action at the moment," hesaid, adding that a slight uptick in the dollar was alsopressuring gold prices.

The dollar .DXY edged up to its highest since June 21 assome of the jitters ahead of the G20 summit in Japan eased amidhopes for progress there in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war. USD/

The South China Morning Post, citing sources, said Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend butwarned he was prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually allremaining Chinese imports if talks fail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

Trump raised the possibility that he may impose a lower, 10%duty on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports, instead of theproposed 25% rate.

He also weighed into U.S. monetary policy, accusing FedChairman Jerome Powell of doing a "bad job" and "out to provehow tough he is" by not cutting interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0GO

This comes after Powell said the central bank was "insulatedfrom short-term political pressures," pushing back againstTrump's demand for a significant rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11O

"Even though the Fed has hinted at an upcoming rate cut, thecomments of 50 basis points being too much could end up with thecentral bank holding rates steady if economic indicators reboundin the short term," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 797.85 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical side, spot gold may stabilise around asupport at $1,404 per ounce, and bounce towards a resistance at$1,421, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RD

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to$15.18 per ounce and platinum XPT= eased 0.4% to $811.13.

Palladium XPD= was down 0.2% at $1,519.10 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SubhranshuSahu and Richard Pullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities