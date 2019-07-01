PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2% as dollar, equities gain on U.S.-China truce

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar hits more than one-week high

* Gold breaks below $1,400 per ounce

* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Friday

By Diptendu Lahiri

July 1 (Reuters) - Gold slid as much as 2% on Monday as thedollar rallied and investors flocked to riskier assets after theresumption of trade talks between the United States and China.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.1 % to $1,393.59 per ounce at 10:54a.m EDT (1458 GMT), after falling to its lowest since June 20 at$1,381.51.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 1.2 % to $1,396.60.

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resumetrade negotiations after President Donald Trump offeredconcessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the twomet at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

The news drove a rally in global stocks and sent the dollarindex .DXY to the highest in more than a week, limiting flowsinto safe-haven bullion. USD/

"Under the positive (geopolitical) circumstances, the dollaris rallying and that is having a negative effect on gold...Thepoor picture on the technical charts is also causing someadditional selling today," said Rob Lutts, chief investmentofficer at Cabot Wealth Management.

A break below $1,350 could paint a bearish picture, headded.

Gold prices hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 anounce, driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks andan escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The metal has shed about $50 dollars since it broke the$1,400 level but some analysts see it as a healthy correctionand an opportunity to buy.

"We do not expect gold to fall significantly further. In ourview, it is above all the upcoming European Central Bank and Fedrate cuts, and the political risks, that argue against anypronounced and lasting price slide," Commerzbank analysts saidin a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% onFriday. Holdings had still risen nearly 7% in June as of lastweek. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.33 % to$15.26 per ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.93 %to$1,552.25.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.69 % to $838.76 per ounce, afterhitting a six week high of $846.11 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in BengaluruEditing by Alistair Bell) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging:diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics