PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2% as China-U.S. trade hopes hit safe-haven demand

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar hits more than one-week high

* Gold breaks below $1,400 per ounce

* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Friday

By Sethuraman N R

July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell as much as 2% on Mondayas the dollar rallied after the United States and China agreedto restart trade talks, improving investor appetite for riskierassets, taking the fizz out of market's recent rally.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.4% at $1,389 per ounce as of1017 GMT, after falling to its lowest since June 20 at$1,381.51.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dipped 1.5% to $1,392.

"The news that the U.S. and China agreed to restart tradetalks helped some of the risk sentiment in the market. Thedollar and bond yields are higher this morning. That's forcedsome long liquidation and profit-taking in the market," saidSaxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. MKTS/GLOB

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resumetrade negotiations after President Donald Trump offeredconcessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the twomet at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

The dollar index .DXY jumped to a more than one-week high,making non-interest bearing gold more expensive for holders ofother currencies. USD/

"We are still bullish on gold. The amount of negative yieldaround globe is still very high. There is no major shift in thefuture direction of rate U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts andthere are concerns about global growth," Hansen said, adding thereal breakthrough in trade talks was yet to come.

No deadline was set for a trade deal and much damage hasalready been done, with two surveys of Chinese manufacturingshowing activity contracting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1DB01H

Gold prices hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 anounce, driven by dovish outlook from major central banks andescalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

While gold has pared about $50 dollars since then, someanalysts see it as a healthy correction and an opportunity tobuy.

"We do not expect gold to fall significantly further. In ourview, it is above all the upcoming European Central Bank and Fedrate cuts, and the political risks, that argue against anypronounced and lasting price slide," Commerzbank analysts saidin a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of the SPDR Gold TrustGLD , theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% onFriday. Holdings had still risen nearly 7% in June as of lastweek. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to$15.25 per ounce and palladium XPD= rose 0.8% at $1,550.75.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.2% to $835 an ounce, falling from asix-week peak touched in the previous session. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru. Editing by JaneMerriman) ((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (Within U.S.1-646-223-8780, Outside U.S. +91 8067496031); Reuters Messaging:nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics