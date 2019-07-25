PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% to one-week low after robust U.S. data

Shutterstock photo





* Weekly U.S. jobless claims falls to three-month low lastweek

* Overall orders for U.S. durable goods rises 2% last month

* ECB keeps their benchmark rates unchanged

By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Thursday to touch anone-week low as robust U.S. economic data outweighed theEuropean Central Bank's decision to hew to an accommodativemonetary policy, with investor focus on next week's FederalReserve meeting.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.8% at $1,414.60 per ounce as of1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), having earlier touched $1,410.77 -lowest since July 17.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled down 0.6% at $1,414.70.

Earlier, prices rose as much as 0.5% after the ECB leftbenchmark rates unchanged, with the bank's chief sounding theneed for a "significant degree of monetary stimulus" down theroad. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q5XI

"Gold sold off on good news out of the U.S. with the factthat we are going into the Fed meeting next week," said BobHaberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims number fell to a three-month lowlast week, pointing to strength in the labor market, while neworders for key U.S.-made capital goods surged 1.9 % in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7Murn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7L

"However, these two numbers will pass by as the day goes onand traders will be back to being focused on the Fed next week.People want to be long heading into the meeting," Haberkornsaid.

Market participants are now looking ahead to the U.S.central bank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting where it isexpected to trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

"The current global economic headwinds and a dovish tilt bycentral banks globally is one of the most bullish environmentsfor gold," analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in anote.

"If the U.S. central bank disappoints on rate cuts, goldcould decline quickly, with volatility potentially exacerbatedby elevated long positions."

Among other precious metals, spot palladium XPD= edgeddown 0.6% to $1,531.07 per ounce, while platinum XPT= slid0.9% to $868.04, after touching its highest in nearly threemonths earlier in the session.

Gains in platinum were due to bargain hunting as it ischeaper than gold by about $550, with traders taking theopportunity to narrow the wide spread between the two, RJO'sHaberkorn added.

Silver XAG= slid 1.2% to $16.39 per ounce. It has gainedabout 16% since a near six-month low of $14.25 hit in late May.

"The key element that has been fueling the recent rally insilver was the stretched levels of the gold-silver ratio whichsuggested to many traders that silver was cheap relative togold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said, adding thatprofit-taking was now occurring.