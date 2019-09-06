PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% on Powell's remarks, improved risk appetite

Shutterstock photo





* Gold down 0.7% so far this week

* Wall Street advances on Friday (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Sethuraman N R and Asha Sistla

The U.S. Labor Department's monthly employment report showedjob growth slowed more than expected in August, with retailhiring declining for a seventh month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Powell called the jobs report consistent with a quite stronglabor market, in remarks made at a panel discussion in Zurich,adding that despite trade uncertainties he did not foresee orexpect a U.S. recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

"The sell-off in gold was mainly due to the slightlyoptimistic tone Powell delivered throughout the session. He waspointing out that the U.S. economy was still performing well.Markets were expecting it (speech) to be slightly dovish," saidEdward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% to $1,508 per ounce at 02:38p.m. EDT (1838 GMT), after falling more than 1% earlier in thesession. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled down $10 at$1,515.50.

"The overall longer-term outlook for gold, however, remainsstrong and it's going to be slightly choppy going into the ratedecision in mid-September," Moya said.

"The main reason we are going to see gold remainingsupportive is the stimulus from the Fed and China's central bankis going to keep coming. Investors are not expecting a 50 basispoint cut in the September Fed meeting, but they are expectingthe talks to be there."

Uncertainties around U.S.-China trade ties, fears of adeceleration in global economic growth and negative Treasuryyields around the world were further supporting bullion,analysts said.

However, a planned resumption of trade talks betweenWashington and Beijing, and robust U.S. economic data onThursday did re-ignite some appetite for riskier assets, pushinggold down more than 2% in the previous session. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

"One move lower like what we saw on Thursday is not going tochange the overall trend and what central banks are doing withinterest rates, which over time is going to push gold higher,"said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Bullion has risen about 17.6% so far this year.

Silver XAG= was down 3% at $18.06 an ounce, followingThursday's 4.8% slump.

"We attribute the fall in prices to profit-taking followingthe steep price rises beforehand," Commerzbank analyst DanielBriesemann said in a note.

"We do not believe that this latest correction constitutes atrend reversal but see it rather as (gold and silver) pricestaking a breather within an otherwise intact upward trend."

Platinum XPT= fell 1%, to $949.67, while palladium XPD= fell 1.2% to $1,541.15.