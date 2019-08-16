PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as equities rise, but eyes 3rd weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Speculation grows of aggressive central bank easing

* Silver set for second week of gains

* Gold may fall into $1,483-$1,503/oz range - techs (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday hurt by an uptickin equity markets and the dollar, but fears of a slowing globaleconomy and lack of clarity on the U.S.-China trade war keptbullion above the $1,500 level, putting it on track for a thirdstraight weekly gain.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1% at $1,508 per ounce as of 11:10a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), but is up 0.7% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.8% to $1,518.50.

"The dollar index is strengthening quite a bit, equityfutures are coming back ... We're going back a bit to riskierassets," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist atRJO Futures, adding that gold could also be seeing some profittaking.

Hopes of more official stimulus for the economy and theeasing of a bond market rally drove a broad rise in U.S. stockson Friday, as a bruising week for markets drew to a close. .Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY , which measures thegreenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1%having hit a two-week high. USD/

"On the daily charts gold still looks good, but we've haveto get above that $1,546 in order to reignite new longs into themarket," Streible said.

Bullion has risen more than $100 since the beginning of themonth amid falling global bond yields, heightened trade tensionsand a slew of disappointing economic data globally.

Earlier this week, 10-year Treasury yields dropped below thetwo-year yield for the first time in 12 years. Curve inversionis widely considered a warning that the economy is headed forrecession. US/

"There are lots of demand factors and drivers that aremaking the incremental gold buyer keep their eyes on the goldmarket," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. GlobalInvestors.

"I anticipate gold pulling into about the $1,460 level...It's still not breaking trend and that'd probably be a goodlevel for people to start accumulating."

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said onThursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and thatthe dispute would be fairly short. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B1TK

This comes after Beijing vowed to counter the latest tariffson Chinese goods but called on Washington to meet it halfway ona potential deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

Investors will now focus on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for further hints on monetary easing.

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,483-$1,503 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0T4

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 1% to $17.09 per ounce, butwas on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $840.43 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,450.7 an ounce.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECH/C https://tmsnrt.rs/2N3A2M6 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics