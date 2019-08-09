PRECIOUS-Gold eyes best week in over 3 years on trade, growth concerns

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up 4.6% so far this week

* Dollar heading for first weekly decline in four

* SPDR Gold holdings dipped 0.7% on Thursday (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold firmed above the key $1,500 pivot onFriday, en route to its best week since April 2016, as anescalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and fears of a globaleconomic slowdown triggered fresh interest for safe-havenassets.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,507.20 per ounce as of0334 GMT. Earlier this week, gold prices surpassed $1,500 levelfor the first since April 2013.

The metal has risen 4.6% so far this week, on track for itsbest week in more than three years.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.6% to $1,519 an ounce.

"The ongoing issues on the trade front have been batteringmarkets for the course of this week," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynessaid.

"We continue to see that markets (are) pricing in furtherrate cuts on the back of rising trade tensions, certainlysupporting investment demand (for gold)."

Gold has risen more than 17% so far this year, and sprintedmore than $100 over the past week, propelled by trade tensionsand an increasingly dovish monetary policy shift by centralbanks amid fears of slowing growth.

In a latest development in the protracted dispute betweenthe world's biggest economics, a report said that Washington isdelaying a decision about licenses for U.S. firms to restarttrade with Huawei Technologies. HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

Meanwhile, central banks of New Zealand, Thailand and Indiastunned financial markets with a series of surprising interestrate cuts and pointing to policymakers' dwindling ammunition tofight a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump again expresseddissatisfaction with the strength of the U.S. dollar, saying theFederal Reserve's interest rates were harming Americanmanufacturers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2540RJ

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies

The dollar index .DXY was heading for its first weeklydecline in four. USD/

However, recent economic readings out of the U.S. and Chinashock-off some recession fears and lifted investors sentimenttowards riskier assets. MKTS/GLOB

"Gold seems immune to risk appetite and any positivedevelopments in the U.S.-China trade war," Edward Moya, a seniormarket analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"With so much negative yielding debt out there, gold shouldnot see any major selloff unless we see a major breakthroughwith trade talks."

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.7% to 839.85tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= jumped 1.2% to $17.10 per ounce andeyed a weekly gain of more than 5%.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.7% to $866.14 and is on track forits best week in four.

