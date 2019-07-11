PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains after Fed's Powell hints at rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* Gold on track for third straight session of gains

* Palladium rises above $1,600/oz to 16-week high

* Market awaits U.S. CPI data at 1230 GMT (Updates prices, add comments)

July 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a one-week high onThursday, extending gains from the previous session after U.S.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarksbolstered expectations of an interest rate cut this month.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,419.64 per ounce at 1148GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 3 at $1,426.The metal gained 1.5% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 jumped 0.6% to $1,421.60 an ounce.

"Powell's testimony last night is giving gold a significantlift, with the market taking an indication that there is goingto be a rate cut of 25 basis points coming soon," said RossNorman, chief executive at bullion dealer Sharps Pixley.

In his testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to broad globalweakness clouding the U.S. economic outlook amid uncertainty onthe fallout from the Trump administration's trade conflict withChina and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Echoing the dovish sentiment, the minutes from Fed's Junepolicy meeting showed many policymakers thought more stimuluswould be needed soon, reinforcing the case for a U.S. interestrate cut in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

Attention is now turning to U.S. CPI data at 1230 GMT.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened and the dollar .DXY came off three-week highs following the congressionaltestimony, further supporting bullion. USD/US/

"The bonds market has been indicating for a while now thatthe global economic backdrop is darkening. The mood in gold ispretty upbeat on the basis of that," Norman added.

"During the bull run from $1,280, gold has had relativelyfew pauses and dips have been pretty shallow, indicating thatunderlying sentiment remains very, very positive."

Gold rallied to a six-year peak of $1,438.63 an ounce lastmonth, largely on the back of expectations of rate cuts by keycentral banks amid concerns over the global economy.

"A break above $1,438 may lead to further buying orders with$1,500 being the next level traders looking to target," HusseinSayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note.

Mirroring gains seen in gold, silver XAG= rose 0.1% to$15.26 per ounce and platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $827.76.

Palladium XPD= , meanwhile, fell 0.5% to $1,581, afterhitting its highest since March 22 at $1,605.52.

"Besides being supported by firm base metals, palladium andplatinum may have profited from concerns about a possible strikein the South African platinum mining industry," Commerzbankwrote in a note.

The world's top platinum miners kicked off talks with SouthAfrica's unions on Tuesday, with negotiations on wages expectedto be tough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A42X (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by David Evansand Deepa Babington)