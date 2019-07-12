PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, China data fuels growth concerns

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up about 0.5% so far this week

* Dollar down for third session in a row

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

July 12 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was on track topost a weekly gain, supported by an easing dollar and weakerthan expected Chinese trade data which stoked global growthconcerns.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,406.80 per ounce as of1014 GMT. Gold has risen about 0.5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.1% to $1,407.60 an ounce.

"We have (China's) trade data out this morning whichdisappointed mainly on the import side, suggesting the Chineseeconomy is still struggling," said Julius Baer analyst CarstenMenke.

"This provided fuel to the growth worries, so that's whygold as a safe haven is benefiting."

China's exports fell in June as the United States ramped uptrade pressure, while imports shrank more than expected,pointing to further strains on the world's second-largesteconomy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D20Lurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490NU

Also helping gold was the dollar index .DXY , which easedfor a third straight session as stronger-than-expected U.S.inflation data failed to shake convictions that the FederalReserve will start cutting interest rates this month. USD/

Despite the robust core U.S. consumer price index data,money markets still indicated one rate cut at the end of Julyand a cumulative 64 basis points in cuts by the end of 2019.

"The comments from the Fed and the minutes this week were onthe dovish side and have given the market hope that there mightbe a chance of a 50 basis point cut," said ABN Amro analystGeorgette Boele.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a ratecut is likely at the Fed's next meeting as businesses slowinvestment due to trade disputes and their impact on globalgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

Spot gold has risen more than 11% since it touched theyear's low of $1,265.85 per ounce in May, mainly on expectationsof aggressive monetary policy easing and growth worries.

"The market is clearly more aggressive than we are, so thereis some potential for disappointment on the rate side," Menkesaid.

"So, if we don't get three rate cuts by the end of the yearthis could be a trigger for a little bit of a short-termcorrection in gold."

On the technical side, spot gold is biased to break asupport at $1,404 per ounce and retrace to the next support at$1,387, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D0T2

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was steady at $15.11 per ounce andplatinum XPT= dipped 0.6% to $816.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was steady at $15.11 per ounce andplatinum XPT= dipped 0.6% to $816.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $1,553.50 an ounce, edgingaway from a 16-week peak of $1,605.52 touched in the previoussession.