PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on U.S.-China tariffs; dollar caps upside

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise 12% so far this year

* Specs raise bullish stance in gold and silver- CFTC

* Gold could peak around $1,780/oz by end-2020: J.P. Morgan (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose slightly on Monday after theUnited States and China imposed new tariffs, as expected, oneach others' goods but a firmer dollar limited gains.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions, as Beijing began imposing new duties onU.S. crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides would meet fortalks later this month.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,525.11 per ounce as of9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), a session after falling to a one-weeklow at $1,517.11.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.3% at $1,534.20 anounce.

Trading could be subdued as U.S. financial markets wereclosed for the Labor Day holiday.

"Overall, there is nothing going on apart from the fact thatthe dollar is stronger. There was not so much reaction" to thetariffs because they were "well anticipated," ABN Amro analystGeorgette Boele said.

The dollar .DXY was the highest in more than two yearsagainst a basket of currencies early in the session, making goldcostlier for investors holding other currencies.

"We can expect a correction in gold prices as it had movedup so quickly that you don't need so much to trigger profittaking," Boele added.

Gold rose more than $100 in August due to the trade war,fears of a global economic downturn, negative yielding debtaround the globe and hopes for interest rate cuts by centralbanks.

"Despite the recent rally, we do not yet think a recessionis fully discounted in the gold price and we now see gold pricespeaking at around $1,780 per ounce by year-end 2020 andaveraging $1,418 in 2019 and $1,724 in 2020," Wall Street bankJP Morgan said in an Aug. 28 note.

Holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold TrustGLD , have risenabout 12% this year. GOL/ETF

Speculators increased their bullish stance in COMEX gold andupped net long positions in silver contracts in the week to Aug.27, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showedon Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

"At current levels, both the CFTC and ETF positions remainbullish and are likely to continue to be so over the near termshould price action remain firm broadly around $1,500-$1,480,"MKS PAMP said in a note.

Silver XAG= gained 0.1% to $18.37 per ounce. Platinum XPT= slipped 0.3% to $927.67 per ounce, and palladium XPD= was down 0.7% at $1,520.74. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing byDavid Gregorio) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics