PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on lower U.S. yields, rate-cut hopes

* Gold to retest resistance at $1,435/oz - technicals

* Traders expect U.S. Fed to cut rates at end-July

July 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday,supported by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects ofan interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while investorssought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.1% higher at $1,419.23 per ounce, asof 0426 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on Wednesday, theirhighest since June 25.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 ticked up 0.1% to $1,421.8 anounce.

This is a market that expects interest rate cuts, mainly inline with expectations the European Central Bank's next chiefwould stay dovish, said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.

"Also the U.S. 10-year yield has dropped so low that itmakes gold more appealing."

European Union leaders' nomination of IMF Chief ChristineLagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of theEuropean Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policyeasing in the bloc. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N244156

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated ChristopherWaller and Judy Shelton to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board - bothcandidates are seen as dovish in their policy stance.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with 10-year yieldshitting their lowest in over 2-1/2 years as euro zone yieldstumbled on record lows. .N

Lower yields and expectations of Fed cutting interest ratesat its July 30-31 meeting weighed on the dollar. However, Asianstocks tracking sharp gains on the Wall Street, providedheadwinds to the bullion's price. USD/MKTS/GLOB

The market's next focus is on Friday's U.S. non-farmpayrolls for June, which economists expect to have risen by160,000 in June, compared with 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24411N

"Next up for the gold rally is the U.S. employment report,nothing short of an incredible number of jobs and wages over theforecast will be enough to dampen the Fed interest rate cutnarrative that is keeping the yellow metal on the rise," AlfonsoEsparza, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

A report by a payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. companiesadded jobs in June, but fewer than what analysts had forecast,raising concerns the labour market is softening. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,435 per ounce, leading to gains in the $1,443-$1,456 range,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450R3

U.S. markets will remain shut on Thursday for IndependenceDay holiday.

Silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $15.31 per ounce, and platinum XPT= dipped 0.3% to $834.36 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.4% to $1,565.00 per ounce. The metaltouched an over three-month peak of $1,574 on Wednesday.