PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from 1-week lows on bargain hunting; focus on Fed

* Fed Chair Powell's two-day testimony starts Wednesday

* Gold consolidating below $1,400 -analyst

* Speculators raise net longs in gold in week to July 2

By Diptendu Lahiri

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday after falling toa one-week low earlier in the session as investors used the dropin prices to buy the yellow metal with bullion holding a keytechnical level.

The focus was on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell's two days of testimony on monetary policy before theU.S. Congress starting on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,397.30 per ounce at 1:52p.m. EDT (1752 GMT). Earlier, prices hit the session trough of$1,386.11, the lowest since July 2.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled at $1,400.05 per ounce.

"The resurgence in U.S. dollar reaching a three-week high moved gold at lower prices earlier in the session, followingwhich we are seeing a little bit of bargain buying which haskept the market afloat," said Alex Turro, market strategist atRJO Futures.

Earlier in the session the U.S. dollar rallied on thelikelihood of a modest quarter-point interest rate cut by theFederal Reserve this month.

Expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut have fallen to5.9% from 25% last week, propelling the dollar index .DXY to athree-week high. USD/FEDWATCH

Chances of a 25 basis point cut were at 98%.

The dollar was also supported by news the United States andChina were set to relaunch trade talks this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24706VUSD/

"The key technical support around the $1,385.00 area hasheld, encouraging some chart-based buying," said Jim Wyckoff,senior analyst with Kitco Metals.

Despite gold breaking below the key $1,400 level, theoutlook for gold still remained positive, with analysts citingsupport from Middle East tensions, Sino-U.S. trade war andbuying by central banks.

Top gold consumer China's reserves jumped to $87.27 billionfrom $79.83 billion at end-May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490IZ

"If Powell confirms a dovish view, we will see some reneweddollar weakness and support for gold; bond yields will also findsome support," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. Otherwise, hesaid, gold "could see some additional long liquidation."

On the technical front, gold is consolidating around $1,400,plus or minus $20 per ounce, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-basedprecious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0H8

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 795.80 tonnes onMonday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.5% to$15.10 per ounce.

