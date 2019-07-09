PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from 1-week lows on bargain hunting, focus on Fed

Shutterstock photo





* Fed Chair Powell's two-day testimony starts Wednesday

* Gold consolidating below $1,400 -analyst

* Speculators raise net longs in gold in week to July 2

By Diptendu Lahiri

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday after falling toa one-week low earlier in the session, as investors used thedrop in prices to buy the yellow metal with bullion holding akey technical level.

The focus was on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell's two days of testimony on monetary policy before theU.S. Congress starting on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,397.20 per ounce at 01:04p.m. EDT (1705 GMT). Earlier, prices hit the session trough of$1,386.11, the lowest since July 2.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery held steady at$1,399.50 per ounce.

"The resurgence in U.S. dollar reaching a three-week high moved gold at lower prices earlier in the session, followingwhich we are seeing a little bit of bargain buying which haskept the market afloat," said Alex Turro, market strategist atRJO Futures.

Earlier in the session the U.S. dollar rallied on thelikelihood of a modest quarter-point interest rate cut by theFederal Reserve this month.

Expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut have fallen to5.9% from 25% last week, propelling the dollar index .DXY to athree-week high. USD/FEDWATCH

Chances of a 25 basis point cut were at 98%.

The dollar was also supported by news the United States andChina were set to relaunch trade talks this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24706VUSD/

"The key technical support around the $1,385.00 area hasheld, encouraging some chart-based buying," said Jim Wyckoff,senior analyst with Kitco Metals.

Despite gold breaking below the key $1,400 level, theoutlook for gold still remained positive, with analysts citingsupport from Middle East tensions, Sino-U.S. trade war andbuying by central banks.

Top gold consumer China's reserves jumped to $87.27 billionfrom $79.83 billion at end-May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490IZ

"If Powell confirms a dovish view, we will see some reneweddollar weakness and support for gold; bond yields will also findsome support," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. Otherwise, hesaid, gold "could see some additional long liquidation."

On the technical front, gold is consolidating around $1,400,plus or minus $20 per ounce, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-basedprecious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0H8

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 795.80 tonnes onMonday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to$15.09 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to$15.09 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= was down 1% at $1,546.5, and platinum XPT= fell 0.5% to $809.75 per ounce. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)

