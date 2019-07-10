PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as investors await Fed Chair testimony

Shutterstock photo





July 10 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday as expectationsof a sharp U.S. interest rate cut receded while investorsawaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressionaltestimony for concrete signals on the central bank's monetarypolicy strategy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,395.60 per ounce as of1014 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dipped 0.2% to $1,397.60 an ounce.

"There are some expecting a cut in July but the market as awhole might have scaled back the time horizon a little bit intothe future. In my point of view, the economy in the U.S. is notas bad as would require a rate cut by the Fed," saidQuantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

"The recent labour market report underlined that there is nourge for cutting rates."

While markets focus on the tone Chairman Jerome Powellstrikes during two days of Congressional testimony, the minutesfrom the Fed's previous meeting will also be released later inthe day.

Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut this month havefaded after a forecast-beating job gains reported last week, butinvestors still expect a 25 basis point cut due to weakinflation and U.S.-China trade war worries. FEDWATCH

"A cut of 25 bps is priced in by the markets, however Powellmay look to manage future expectations going forward," MKS PAMPsaid in a note.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said thecentral bank is debating the risks and benefits of letting theU.S. economy run "a little hotter," balancing the good it coulddo for workers against the possibility it could end in arecession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A13P

Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose toits highest since July 1, boosted by French industrialproduction data, adding further pressure on the bullion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B15U

"Supportive interest towards $1,380 should provide a baseover the near term, with potential extension towards $1,360.Resistance meanwhile cuts in initially at $1,400, with extensiontoward $1,410," MKS PAMP added.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 794.08tonnes on Tuesday from 795.80 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a"constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday, marking a newround of talks after the world's two largest economies agreed toa truce in a year-long trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.2% higherto $15.12 per ounce, and palladium XPD= was up 0.4% at$1,553.32.

Platinum XPT= gained 1.1% to $814.58 an ounce.

