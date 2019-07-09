PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms; weaker equities limit losses

Shutterstock photo





* Focus shift to Fed's Powell two-day testimony

* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.15% on Monday

* Speculators increase net longs in COMEX gold (Adds comments, details, update prices)

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked lower on Tuesday asthe dollar held near multi-week highs on reduced expectations ofan aggressive U.S. rate cut, although softer share marketscapped the metal's losses.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,393.95 per ounce as of0408 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,396.50 anounce.

"Weakness in gold prices is largely due to easing of ratecut expectations and bond yields are recovering. Marketscontinue to price in a 25 basis point cut but it looks likesentiment is easing and the dollar has rebounded," said BenjaminLu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar index .DXY was hovering near a three-week peakand the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest level in morethan a month after investors rolled back expectations for asharp U.S. rate cut at the end of July. USD/US/

A week ago, the market forecast an 80.1% chance of a25-basis-point cut, and a 19.9% chance of a 50-basis-point cut,according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The chances are now 98%and 2%, respectively. FEDWATCH

Adding to the reduced expectations for a larger cut, U.S.consumers in June lifted their inflation expectations for thefirst time in three months, New York Fed data showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490LM

However, the decline in gold prices was limited by weakerfinancial markets, with Asian stocks falling to their lowest intwo-and-a-half weeks on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

"We're seeing a lot of Fed policy uncertainty leak into theequation across risk assets in general. Equity markets fallingis the most poignant example supporting gold prices," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Market participants now await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'stwo-day testimony before Congress, which starts on Wednesday forclues about a rate decrease. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 795.80tonnes on Monday from 796.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 2, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday in a report delayedbecause of the U.S. Independence Day holiday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00XC2F

On the technical side, spot gold may end its correctionaround a support at $1,387 and then retest a resistance at$1,421 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0NF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.1% to$15.04 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= slipped 0.6% to $1,551.87, and platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $811.17. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

