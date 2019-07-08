PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms near three-week peak

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Powell could provide cues on near-term policy thisweek

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Friday

* China raises gold reserves for seventh straight month inJune (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday asincreasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might notaggressively cut interest rates later this month boosted thedollar, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,396.15 per ounce at 11:01a.m. EDT (1501 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% at$1,398.70 per ounce.

"On Friday, we had a bit of a jump in (U.S. Treasury) yieldsafter the jobs data came out and that provided a bit of a boostto dollar," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TDSecurities in Toronto.

Strong jobs data on Friday relaxed the chances for a steepFed rate cut at its July 30-31 meeting and lifted the dollar tothree-week highs. USD/

Bets for a 50 basis-point cut now hover around 7%, down fromabout 20% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

However, modest wage gains and other economic datasuggesting the world's largest economy was losing steam meantthe central bank was still expected to cut rates by a quarterpoint.

Markets are now looking ahead to Fed Chairman JeromePowell's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on theeconomy this week which could provide further cues on thenear-term outlook for monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460JW

"Expectations of Fed rate cuts will likely continue tosupport gold, but much of this may already be factored intoprices and therefore be of diminishing bullish influence goingforward," James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, wrote in a note.

"But we expect gold's gains will be held in check by a firmU.S. dollar and emerging market consumer resistance to highprices." GOL/AS

Gold hit $1,438.63 for the first time in six years lastmonth and has been trading above key technical levels, supportedby expectations of a rate cut by key central banks and lingeringconcerns about global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N245270

"Continuing tensions with Iran and headlines about centralbanks around the world being strong buyers of the yellow metalare supporting prices" said David Meger, director of metalstrading at High Ridge Futures.

The Chinese central bank increased its gold reserves for aseventh straight month in June, data showed. China is theworld's biggest consumer of the yellow metal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490IZ

Adding to existing tensions between the United States andIran, Tehran said on Sunday it will shortly boost its uraniumenrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal,prompting a warning "to be careful" from U.S. President DonaldTrump. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24805J

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 796.97tonnes on Friday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.6% to$15.06 per ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 0.4% to $1,560per ounce and platinum XPT= rose 1% to $812.50 per ounce. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in BengaluruEditing by Edmund Blair and Matthew Lewis) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging:diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

