PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as aggressive rate cut views fizzle

* Fed's Powell could provide cues on near-term policy thisweek

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Friday

* China raises gold reserves for seventh straight month inJune (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday asincreasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will notaggressively cut interest rates later this month boosted thedollar, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,396.59 per ounce at 12:58p.m. EDT (1658 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.1% at$1,398.50 per ounce.

"With the strong jobs report the bets on 50 basis point ratecuts have dropped from almost 30% to 2%. The fact is that therunaway projections of interest rate declines are not going tohappen and that's what is hurting gold," INTL FCStone analystEdward Meir said.

Stronger than expected jobs data reported on Friday reducedthe likelihood of a steep rate cut at the Fed's July 30-31meeting and lifted the dollar to three-week highs. USD/

However, the central bank was still expected to cut rates bya quarter point, given modest wage gains and other economic datasuggesting the U.S. economy was losing steam.

Markets are now looking ahead to Fed Chairman JeromePowell's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on theeconomy this week for clues on the near-term outlook formonetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460JW

Gold hit $1,438.63 for the first time in six years lastmonth and has been trading above key technical levels, supportedby expectations of a rate cut by major central banks andlingering concerns about the global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N245270

"Continuing tensions with Iran and headlines about centralbanks around the world being strong buyers of the yellow metalare supporting prices," said David Meger, director of metalstrading at High Ridge Futures.

The Chinese central bank increased its gold reserves for aseventh straight month in June, data showed. China is theworld's biggest consumer of the yellow metal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490IZ

Adding to existing tensions between the United States andIran, Tehran said on Sunday it will shortly boost its uraniumenrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal,prompting a warning "to be careful" from U.S. President DonaldTrump. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24805J

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 796.97 tonnes onFriday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 0.4% to$15.03 per ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 0.1 % to$1,565.77 per ounce and platinum XPT= rose 1.4% to $815.62 perounce. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Nallur Sethuraman inBengaluruEditing by Edmund Blair and Matthew Lewis) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging:diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

