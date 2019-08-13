PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on political, trade uncertainty

Shutterstock photo





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Wednesday asmarkets eyed ongoing political and trade turbulence, even as aU.S. decision to delay tariffs on some Chinese goods boostedrisk appetite.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold fell as much as 2% in the previous session, beforerecovering to close at a loss of 0.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25932Y

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,513.10 an ounce.

* On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump backed off hisSept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on some Chinese imports,boosting equity markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

* The dollar index .DXY , which tracks the greenbackagainst a basket of six major rivals, versus a basket of sixmajor currencies advanced 0.4% on Tuesday. USD/

* The 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR climbed 6 basispoints overnight, pushing away from a three-year low touched aweek ago. US/

* Protests in Hong Kong, uncertainty about Brexit, and thesustained Sino-U.S. trade war still trouble markets.

* Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week. Traders see a 91.2% chance of a 25basis-point rate cut by the Fed this September. FEDWATCH

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.31% to 836.66tonnes on Tuesday from 847.77 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0200 China Urban Investment y-to-d YY July

* 0200 China Industrial Output YY July

* 0200 China Retail Sales YY July

* 0630 India WPI Inflation YY July

* 0830 UK CPI YY July

* 0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q2

