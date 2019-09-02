PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher after new U.S.-China tariffs; dollar caps upside

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise 12% so far this year

* Specs raise bullish stance in gold and silver- CFTC

* Traders see 97% chance for 25 bps Fed rate cut inSeptember (Adds comments, updates prices)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold edged slightly higher on Mondayafter the United States and China imposed new tariffs on eachothers' goods but a firmer dollar limited the precious metal'supside.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions, as Beijing began imposing new duties onU.S. crude. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides wouldstill meet for talks later this month.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,522.17 per ounce as of0920 GMT, having fallen to a one-week low at $1,517.11 in theprevious session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% at $1,531 an ounce.

Trading could be subdued as U.S. financial markets areclosed for the Labour Day holiday.

"Overall, there is nothing going on apart from the fact thatthe dollar is stronger. There was not so much reaction (in goldprices) as this (tariffs) was well anticipated," ABN Amroanalyst Georgette Boele said.

Against key rivals, the dollar .DXY scaled a more-thantwo-year high earlier in the session, making gold costlier forinvestors holding other currency.

"We can expect a correction in gold prices as it had movedup so quickly that you don't need so much to trigger profittaking," Boele added.

The trade war, heightened fears over a global economicdownturn, negative yielding debt around the globe and hopes forinterest rate cuts by global central banks contributed to a riseof more than $100 for gold in August.

Federal fund futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 97%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central bankthis month. The European Central Bank was also widely expectedto lower interest rates.

On the technical front, "near-term supportive interest sitsaround $1,515-$1,520, while resistance cuts in toward $1,535with extension toward $1,550," MKS PAMP said in a note.

"At current levels, both the CFTC (Commodity Futures TradingCommission) and ETF (exchange-traded fund) positions remainbullish and are likely to continue to be so over the near termshould price action remain firm broadly around $1,500-$1,480."

Holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU in the world's largest gold-backedETF, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , have risen about 12% this year. GOL/ETF

Speculators increased their bullish stance in COMEX gold andupped net long positions in silver contracts in the week to Aug.27, U.S. CFTC data showed on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= dipped 0.2% to$18.31 per ounce. Platinum XPT= slipped 0.3% to $927.71 perounce, while palladium XPD= was down 0.2% at $1,528.63. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing bySusan Fenton) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

