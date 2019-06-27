PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S.-China trade optimism, holds above $1,400/oz

Shutterstock photo





* Gold still in 'bullish momentum' -analyst

* Trump, Xi to meet on Saturday in Japan to discuss trade (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= edged 0.1% lower to $1,407.71 per ounce asof 1:37 p.m. EDT(1737 GMT), having briefly dipped below $1,400earlier in the session.

Prices have fallen more than $37 since gold's six-year highof $1,438.63 on Tuesday.

"We are still in a bullish momentum for gold with a coupleof days of consolidation ... (We are seeing) a little pull-backon profit taking," said Phillip Streible, senior commoditiesstrategist at RJO Futures, adding a stronger dollar and equitieswere weighing on bullion.

"People are fearful of giving up their whole gains (ingold)."

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.2% lower at $1,412 perounce.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

Investors hopes of a trade deal, however, were slightlydented by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's commentthat Washington may move ahead with more tariffs on Chinesegoods after all. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001

Global equities rose for the first time in five sessions,while U.S. stocks pared gains slightly on the back of Kudlow'scomments. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY eked out gains following daysof weakness as comments from Fed officials on Wednesdaysignalled aggressive interest rate cuts were unlikely in itsJuly meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11OUSD/

Futures FEDWATCH are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basispoints next month, and imply a 22% chance of 50 basis points.

Higher interest rates boost the dollar, makingdollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using othercurrencies, and they reduce investor interest in non-yieldingbullion.

The spike in the U.S. dollar .DXY from the lows ofyesterday along with factors such as sliding yields precipitatedto a bit of a sell-off in gold, said Bart Melek, head ofcommodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

"For much of the quarter we are going to be trending around$1400."

Amongst other metals, silver XAG= declined 0.1% to $15.22per ounce, while platinum XPT= was down 0.1% at $812.89.Palladium prices XPD= rose 1.7% to $1,547.91.