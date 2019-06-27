Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S.-China trade optimism, holds above $1,400/oz

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* Gold still in 'bullish momentum' -analyst

* Trump, Xi to meet on Saturday in Japan to discuss trade (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= edged 0.1% lower to $1,407.71 per ounce asof 1:37 p.m. EDT(1737 GMT), having briefly dipped below $1,400earlier in the session.

Prices have fallen more than $37 since gold's six-year highof $1,438.63 on Tuesday.

"We are still in a bullish momentum for gold with a coupleof days of consolidation ... (We are seeing) a little pull-backon profit taking," said Phillip Streible, senior commoditiesstrategist at RJO Futures, adding a stronger dollar and equitieswere weighing on bullion.

"People are fearful of giving up their whole gains (ingold)."

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.2% lower at $1,412 perounce.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

Investors hopes of a trade deal, however, were slightlydented by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's commentthat Washington may move ahead with more tariffs on Chinesegoods after all. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001

Global equities rose for the first time in five sessions,while U.S. stocks pared gains slightly on the back of Kudlow'scomments. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY eked out gains following daysof weakness as comments from Fed officials on Wednesdaysignalled aggressive interest rate cuts were unlikely in itsJuly meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11OUSD/

Futures FEDWATCH are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basispoints next month, and imply a 22% chance of 50 basis points.

Higher interest rates boost the dollar, makingdollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using othercurrencies, and they reduce investor interest in non-yieldingbullion.

The spike in the U.S. dollar .DXY from the lows ofyesterday along with factors such as sliding yields precipitatedto a bit of a sell-off in gold, said Bart Melek, head ofcommodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

"For much of the quarter we are going to be trending around$1400."

Amongst other metals, silver XAG= declined 0.1% to $15.22per ounce, while platinum XPT= was down 0.1% at $812.89.Palladium prices XPD= rose 1.7% to $1,547.91. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in BengaluruEditing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar