PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S.-China trade optimism; holds above $1,400

* Gold still in 'bullish momentum' -analyst

* Gold may stabilise at $1,404/oz, rise toward $1,421-technicals (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,406.70 per ounce as of11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), having briefly dipped below $1,400earlier in the session.

Prices have fallen more than $37 since gold's six-year highof $1,438.63 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $1,409.90 per ounce.

"We are still in a bullish momentum for gold with a coupleof days of consolidation ... (We are seeing) a little pull-backon profit taking," said Phillip Streible, senior commoditiesstrategist at RJO Futures, adding a stronger dollar and equitieswere weighing on bullion.

"People are fearful of giving up their whole gains (ingold)."

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said onWednesday a trade deal was possible this weekend, though he wasprepared to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports iftalks fail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

This was enough to lift equities, with MSCI's broadest indexof world shares up over 0.2% .MIWD00000PUS after four straightdays of losses. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar .DXY , too, eked out gains following days ofweakness as comments from Fed officials on Wednesday signalledaggressive interest rate cuts were unlikely in its July meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11OUSD/

Futures FEDWATCH are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basispoints next month, and imply a 22% chance of 50 basis points.

Higher interest rates boost the dollar, makingdollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using othercurrencies, and they reduce investor interest in non-yieldingbullion.

Spot gold may stabilise around a support at $1,404 perounce, and bounce toward a resistance at $1,421, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RD

"Gold was heavily overbought after this run towards $1,450and a correction has ensued," said Rhona O'Connell, an analystwith INTL FCStone.

"The rally does not imply panic in other financial sectors,but that the markets are taking notice of potential economic,financial and political risks and the fact that gold enhancesrisk-adjusted returns."

