PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger dollar, trade woes limit losses

* Investors eye U.S. manufacturing ISM survey due 1400 GMT

* Trade war concerns weigh on Asia stocks (Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,523.26 per ounce at0406 GMT, but still not far off last week's $1,554.56, itshighest level since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,532.20 an ounce.

The stronger dollar is weighing on gold prices, PhillipFutures analyst Benjamin Lu said, adding that investors arewaiting on the U.S. manufacturing survey by the Institute forSupply Management (ISM) for some forward guidance on U.S.economic conditions.

"Better than expected ISM result can give some weakness togold prices on an intraday basis," Lu said.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.4%, havingclimbed to a more than two-year high. A firmer dollar makesbullion costlier for investors holding other currencies. USD/

Meanwhile, Asian stocks on Tuesday were dented by U.S.-Chinatrade frictions. MKTS/GLOB

Overall risk sentiment was poor and the trade war was likelyto create more volatility, benefiting gold, Lu said.

China has lodged a complaint against the United States atthe World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, trashingthe latest tariff actions as violating the consensus reached byleaders of China and the United States in a meeting in Osaka. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2PU

A new round of tit-for-tat tariffs came in effect on Sundayand although U.S. President Donald Trump has said both sideswould still meet for talks later this month, tensions have shownlittle sign of abating.

Also keeping investors on edge were uncertainties overBrexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicating he couldcall an election to block lawmakers' efforts to avert a no-dealBrexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0OCurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T4CS

"I think markets are still structurally bullish, withconsistent bearish headlines fuelling gold's climb," said HowieLee, economist at OCBC Bank

"I won't be surprised if gold breaks above $1,600/oz beforethis year ends."

Gold rose more than $100, or about 7%, in August due to thetrade war, fears of a global economic downturn, negative debtyields around the globe and hopes for interest rate cuts bycentral banks.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $18.40 per ounce.Platinum XPT= dipped 0.4% to $926.43 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= was up 0.4% at $1,537.50.