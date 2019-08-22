PRECIOUS-Gold eases, investors await clarity on Fed policy

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 0.8% on Wednesday

* Spot gold may rise to $1,524 per ounce -technicals (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,498.37 an ounce by 0947GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dipped 0.5% to $1,508 an ounce.

"The markets are waiting for Jackson Hole. After pricesfailed to stay above the important $1,500 mark, it's notsurprising that investors are taking the chips off the table,"Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said, adding that demand forthe metal would remain strong overall.

"Geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and above all,developments in financial markets... will support gold. Interestrates world-wide keep falling and in this environment, goldemerges as a solid investment."

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting showed policymakers weredivided over whether to cut interest rates but united in wantingto signal they were set on more cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

The immediate focus shifts to Powell's speech for furtherclues on interest rate cuts, especially after an inversion inthe Treasury yield curve highlighted the risk that the U.S.economy may fall into recession. US/

Fed funds futures 0#FF: are fully pricing a quarter-pointcut in rates next month and more than 100 basis points of easingby the end of next year. FEDWATCH

"The appeal of the non-yielding metal is likely to bediminished if Mr Powell and company appear unwilling to committo big-splash rate reductions," said Ilya Spivak, seniorcurrency strategist with DailyFx.

He added that there was immediate technical support for goldat $1,480.00 but a daily close below that level could open theway to $1,437.70 - $1,452.95.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Traders are also looking at the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

Meanwhile, hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus took a knock whenPresident Donald Trump reversed course and said he was notlooking at cutting payroll taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0V9

Spot gold may rise to $1,524 per ounce as it has found support at $1,497, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I135

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% to 851.91 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $17.02 per ounce and platinum XPT= slipped 0.5% to $848.28.

Palladium XPD= dipped 0.6% to $1,462.17 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by KirstenDonovan) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics