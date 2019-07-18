PRECIOUS-Gold eases from two-week high on profit-taking after Fed-driven rally

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits five-month high

* Gold could climb to $1,439/oz -technicals

July 18 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday as investorsbooked profits after the metal hit a two-week high earlier inthe session on increased expectations of a dovish monetarypolicy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= slipped by 0.4% to $1,421.06 an ounce by1009 GMT. Prices had jumped about 1.5% in the previous sessionand extended gains early on Thursday to hit $1,426.80, gold'shighest since July 3.

Bullion had firmed on Wednesday after the Fed reported thatthe U.S. economy has continued to grow at a "modest" rate inrecent weeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMHIEF5B

"At the moment, gold lacks a trigger to move beyond thelevels we have seen earlier this year," said Julius Baer analystCarsten Menke, adding that prices between $1,420 and 1,425 areattracting profit-taking.

Menke said much attention is focused on the U.S. centralbank and that there is "a little bit of disappointmentpotential" for gold bulls who jumped too strongly onexpectations for cuts to interest rates.

Increased bets on a Fed rate cut have kept gold wellsupported above $1,400 and overall momentum is positive,analysts said.

The Fed is widely expected to cut a total of 75 basis pointsby the end of the year.

Gold approached key resistance around $1,430 and short-termtrading investors are taking advantage of gains, said MichaelMcCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Global stock markets, meanwhile, found little relief as thetrade tussle between the United States and China rumbles on,helping to support gold.

U.S. President Donald Trump kept up pressure on Beijing thisweek with a threat to put tariffs on another $325 billion ofChinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

Bullion prices could climb to $1,439 an ounce after clearingresistance at $1,421, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0XT

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.6% to$16.07, exceeding the $16 mark for the first time sinceFebruary. Spot platinum XPT= was up 1% at $851.58 whilepalladium XPD= dipped 0.6% to $1,529.08.