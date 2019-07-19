PRECIOUS-Gold eases from six-year peak but remains on track for weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up about 1.7% this week

* Silver set for best week in three years

* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 1.4% on Thursday (Adds comments, updates prices)

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as investors bookedprofits after prices raced past $1,450 an ounce to hit asix-year peak, but Middle East tensions and prospects for lowerinterest rates kept bullion on track for a second week of gains.

Spot gold XAU= shed 0.4% to $1,439.61 by 0948 GMT, havingtouched its highest since early May 2013 at $1,452.60.

However, U.S. gold futures GCcv1 hung on to gains,advancing by about 1% to $1,441.10.

"What we have been seeing over the past couple of hours is anatural bit of profit-taking with gold having made this big movehigher. Investors are holding their breath going into the end ofthe week and the seasonally slow summer period," said Mitsubishianalyst Jonathan Butler.

"But gold is still looking good. The interest rates anddollar environment, uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade warand now the geopolitical situation being the icing on the cake;all of this has created a very supportive environment for gold."

In a speech interpreted as a strong argument in favour ofquick monetary action, New York Fed President John Williams onThursday said that policymakers could not wait for economicdisaster to hit before adding stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

The dollar recovered after a sharp fall triggered by thespeech, latching on to a subsequent statement from a New Yorkfed representative that Williams' comments were academic and notabout immediate policy direction. USD/

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interestrates by at least 25 basis points (bps) at its policy meetingover July 30-31 have fuelled gold's momentum.

"Now that bullion has broken through $1,440, the figure willbe the key for further gains, as targets extend toward $1,500,"industrial and trading services group MKS PAMP said in a note.

Investors also took stock of developments in the MiddleEast, with the United States saying its navy had destroyed anIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, said allits drones had returned to base safely and there was no sign ofmajor escalation in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K1ZE

Gold is considered a safe investment during times ofpolitical or economic uncertainty, with global growth concernsalso playing on investors' minds recently.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.4% to 814.62 tonnes onThursday from 803.18 tonnes the previous day. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, platinum XPT= gained 0.8% to$856.09 while palladium XPD= diped 0.1% to $1,524.09. Silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $16.40 and was on track for its best weeksince July 2016, having gained nearly 8%.

