PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but still heading for fourth monthly gain

* Silver on track for best month since June 2016

* Platinum set to post biggest monthly gain since Jan 2018

* Gold up nearly 8% so far this month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as equity marketsand the dollar firmed, but fears of a global economic slowdownand uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade war kept thesafe-haven metal on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% to $1,525.97 per ounce as of0932 GMT. However, bullion has gained nearly 8% so this month,heading for a fourth consecutive monthly gain.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,535.20 anounce.

"The trade war rhetoric has been toned down somewhat, whichhas lifted stocks and bond yields, and attracted some profittaking in gold," Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said,adding a stronger dollar was also pressuring gold.

"However, even though we may see an improvement on the tradefront, which is doubtful, economic activity is still slowingdown; that cannot turn around overnight. So, the underlyingsupport from lower bond yields is still there."

Weighing on gold's appeal, the dollar index .DXY hit aone-month high en route to its best week in two months. USD/

Global stock markets rose after the United States and Chinashowed a willingness to resolve their trade dispute by returningto the negotiating table. MKTS/GLOB

China's commerce ministry also said a September round ofmeetings was being discussed by the two sides, but added it wasimportant for Washington to cancel a tariff increase.

"Gold will have a very high beta to any reduction in tradetensions given that they have driven so much of its rally," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

Gold prices have risen more than $100 so far this month,mainly driven by the trade war between the world's biggesteconomics and heightened fears over a global downturn.

The inversion of the U.S. yield curve, where short-datedyields are running above long-dated ones, has also unsettledinvestors, as it often precedes a recession. US/

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Centralbank are widely expected to cut rates next month to stimulatethe economy.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 96%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= jumped 1.1% to $18.44 per ounce andeyed its biggest monthly percentage rise since June 2016,gaining 13% for the month so far.

Platinum XPT= rose 1.4% to $929.07 an ounce, holding neara more than one-year high and was headed for its best monthsince January 2018.

