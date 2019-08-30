Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but still heading for fourth monthly gain

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* Silver on track for best month since June 2016

* Platinum set to post biggest monthly gain since Jan 2018

* Gold up nearly 8% so far this month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as equity marketsand the dollar firmed, but fears of a global economic slowdownand uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade war kept thesafe-haven metal on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% to $1,525.97 per ounce as of0932 GMT. However, bullion has gained nearly 8% so this month,heading for a fourth consecutive monthly gain.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,535.20 anounce.

"The trade war rhetoric has been toned down somewhat, whichhas lifted stocks and bond yields, and attracted some profittaking in gold," Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said,adding a stronger dollar was also pressuring gold.

"However, even though we may see an improvement on the tradefront, which is doubtful, economic activity is still slowingdown; that cannot turn around overnight. So, the underlyingsupport from lower bond yields is still there."

Weighing on gold's appeal, the dollar index .DXY hit aone-month high en route to its best week in two months. USD/

Global stock markets rose after the United States and Chinashowed a willingness to resolve their trade dispute by returningto the negotiating table. MKTS/GLOB

China's commerce ministry also said a September round ofmeetings was being discussed by the two sides, but added it wasimportant for Washington to cancel a tariff increase.

"Gold will have a very high beta to any reduction in tradetensions given that they have driven so much of its rally," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

Gold prices have risen more than $100 so far this month,mainly driven by the trade war between the world's biggesteconomics and heightened fears over a global downturn.

The inversion of the U.S. yield curve, where short-datedyields are running above long-dated ones, has also unsettledinvestors, as it often precedes a recession. US/

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Centralbank are widely expected to cut rates next month to stimulatethe economy.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 96%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= jumped 1.1% to $18.44 per ounce andeyed its biggest monthly percentage rise since June 2016,gaining 13% for the month so far.

Platinum XPT= rose 1.4% to $929.07 an ounce, holding neara more than one-year high and was headed for its best monthsince January 2018.

Palladium XPD= gained 1.5% to $1,496 per ounce, afterhitting a one-month high at $1,504.71 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in BengaluruEditing by Edmund Blair) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar