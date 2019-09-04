PRECIOUS-Gold eases but holds near 6-year highs on trade, economic concerns

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold Trust holdings at highest since November 2016

* Silver scales three-year peak

* Gold's downside limited in short-term: analyst (Updates prices)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Wednesday as investorsbooked profits after a 1% jump in the previous session and aspolitical risks in Europe and Asia receded, but concerns overthe global economy and the China-U.S. trade war kept bullionclose to a six-year peak.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $1,537.22 per ounce at 1215 GMT, but hovered near last week's $1,554.56, its highest sinceApril 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.7% at $1,545.70.

"The market is struggling to go above the $1,550 level andthat's triggering some profit taking... The Hong Kong situationis an encouraging sign and equities market more broadly haverisen and that was a drag on gold, but fundamentally (gold) isstill at a very strong level," Capital Economics analyst RossStrachan said.

"Gold's downside is limited in the short term because of the political uncertainties, particularly on the trade war front,and also the large volume of negative yielding government debts,making gold relatively attractive."

Risk appetite returned to global financial markets asworries about political risks in Europe faded and China hadupbeat economic data. Additional relief came from reports thatHong Kong will withdraw an extradition bill that triggeredmonths of unrest. MKTS/GLOB

In Britain, lawmakers will seek to pass a law forcing PrimeMinister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union to delay Brexituntil Jan. 31 unless there is an exit deal approved byparliament beforehand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump threatenedon Tuesday that he would be "tougher" on Beijing in a secondterm as president if talks dragged on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

With no agreement on the dispute, investors remain nervous,said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Meanwhile, traders have fully priced in a 25 basis pointinterest rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting laterthis month, according to CME's FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar. The dollar .DXY fell against a basket of currencies. USD/

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to890.04 tonnes on Tuesday, their highest since November 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KN

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.5% at $19.32 per ounce, afterhitting $19.57 earlier, its highest since September 2016.

