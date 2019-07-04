PRECIOUS-Gold eases before U.S. jobs data and as equities gain

Shutterstock photo





* Gold to retest resistance at $1,435/oz - technicals

* Traders expect U.S. Fed to cut rates at end of July

July 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday asinvestors locked in profits before this week's U.S. non-farmpayrolls data and as a rally in stock markets briefly halted themetal's recent strong run.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.3% lower at $1,414.95 an ounce by1032 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,417.70an ounce.

"Investors are already very long on gold, but it has stillnot pushed to new highs," said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele,adding the newsflow was not enough to drive follow-up buying.

"We have very big longs and they really need to have verypositive news to push prices higher," she said.

With Wall Street closed for a U.S. holiday, the gold marketwas less liquid and investors were focussed on Friday's U.S.non-farm payrolls for indications on rate cuts from the U.S.Federal Reserve's July meeting, analysts said.

Economists expect non-farm payrolls to have risen by 160,000in June compared with 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24411N

Government bonds were near multi-year lows on bets the U.S.Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month and thatother major central banks would embrace looser monetary policy,pushing world stocks to new 18-month highs. MKTS/GLOB

Expectations of a dovish approach to monetary policyglobally, have driven inflows into gold. Lower interest ratestend to make non-yielding gold more attractive to investors.

Bullion hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 an ounce,driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks and anescalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

"We continue to see central banks cutting rates later thisyear, which means that the rally in gold will continue," saidXiao Fu, head of commodity markets strategy at Bank of ChinaInternational Global Commodities (UK).

"The equity markets are quite stretched and heading intobubble-like territory," she said, adding gold could offer bettervalue at current prices than equities.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,435 an ounce, leading to gains in the $1,443-$1,456 range,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450R3

Silver XAG= was down 0.1% at $15.28 per ounce, andplatinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $837.50 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= dipped 0.7% to $1,560.95 per ounce. Themetal touched an over three-month peak of $1,574 on Wednesday.