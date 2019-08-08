PRECIOUS-Gold eases back after surge above $1,500

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jump 1% on Wednesday

* Gold may gain further to $1,524/oz - technicals

* Silver stays above $17/oz mark (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold eased slightly on Thursday after asurge above $1,500 for the first time since April 2013 in theprevious session in response to U.S.-China trade uncertaintiesand growing signs of an economic slowdown.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,496.52 per ounce at1015 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.7% to $1,508.30 per ounce.

"Given how aggressively gold has gained quite in the pastfew days, it's only natural for prices to retrace before pushingback higher," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

The metal has risen more than 17% so far this year, andabout $100 over the past week, in a stellar run propelled bytrade tensions and an increasingly dovish shift in policy bycentral banks amid fears of slowing growth.

"The situation has not changed. Political tensions continueto exist, the trade war is still going on, so I would not besurprised to see higher prices" said Afshin Nabavi, senior vicepresident at precious metals trader MKS SA, adding prices couldmove in a $1,475- $1,530 range in the absence of any furthercatalysts.

Global stock markets enjoyed a tentative recovery followingsharp falls in response to an escalation in the trade war, whenChina allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the key 7 yuan perdollar mark, viewed as a retaliation to a U.S. threat ofadditional tariffs. MKTS/GLOB

"Any reconciliation signal between Trump and China couldsend investors back to riskier assets," ActivTrades analystCarlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

But other factors, including a lower interest rateenvironment, was likely to keep safe-haven bullion supported,analysts said.

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank cut its benchmarklending rates, following similar moves by New Zealand, India andThailand, among others. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25211Durn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut last week,interest rates futures suggest traders are betting the Fed willcut rates three more times by the year-end to avert a recession. FEDWATCHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

In another tailwind for gold, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped further below three-month rates, aninversion that has reliably predicted recessions in the past. US/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.02% to 845.42 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

Gold may gain further to $1,524, as it has clearedresistance at $1,497, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= eased 0.3% to $17.06 per ounce,after hitting a more than one-year high in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $860.59, and palladium XPD= rose 0.2% to $1,418.31 an ounce.

