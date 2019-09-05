PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade optimism, firm U.S. data lift risk appetite

Shutterstock photo





Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Friday, afterdropping more than 2% in the previous session, as investors weredriven to riskier assets encouraged by stronger U.S. economicdata and hopes of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade tensions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices also registered their biggest one-day percentagedecline in nearly three years on Thursday.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $1,526 anounce.

* The dollar was supported on Friday, while Asian stockstracked global peers and rose on bolstered risk appetite. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. services sector activity accelerated in August andprivate employers boosted hiring, suggesting the economycontinued to grow at a moderate pace despite trade tensions,which have stoked financial market fears of a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

* China and the United States on Thursday agreed to holdhigh-level talks in early October in Washington, cheeringinvestors hoping for a trade war thaw as new U.S. tariffs onChinese consumer goods chip away at global growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

* Trade tensions between the United States and China are setto knock half a percentage point off of global growth by nextyear, France's finance minister said in an interview publishedon Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23P00C

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to kick offwhat is in effect an election campaign casting parliament as theenemy of Brexit was overshadowed on Thursday when his youngerbrother quit the government, citing the national interest. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W3B2

* Holdings at SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.69% to 889.75 tonnes onThursday from 895.90 tonnes on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KT

* The retail price of physical gold in Japan climbed to itshighest in nearly 40 years on Thursday, a surge accentuated byfluctuations in the value of the yen but mirroring a global huntfor the safe-haven precious metal amid worries that theU.S.-China trade row could further depress the global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W2N4

DATA AHEAD0600 Germany Industrial Output MM July0645 France Reserve Assents Total Aug0730 UK Halifax House Prices MM Aug0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q21230 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Aug1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug1230 U.S. Average Earnings YY Aug

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics