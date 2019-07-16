PRECIOUS-Gold eases as robust U.S. retail sales trim rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits more than four month high of $15.66/oz

* Platinum scales two-month peak of $850.46/oz

July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday afterbetter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lowered expectationsof an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and boostedthe dollar.

Spot gold XAU= inched down 0.3% to $1,409.71 per ounce asof 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped0.1 % to $1,411.40 per ounce.

"The (gold) market is more reliant on the macro factors tobe driven higher. If we continue to see stronger data like theretail numbers, it presents a headwind for the market," saidSuki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"The key event the market is tracking is the July FOMCmeeting and the Fed rate cut expectations, and we have seen thatthe expectations have declined a little bit."

The U.S Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% lastmonth as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and avariety of other goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail salesedging up 0.1% in June.

The dollar .DXY rose 0.4% against major rivals on theupbeat U.S. data, making greenback-denominated assets such asgold costlier for investors holding other currencies. USD/

"We've seen a return to big-news-is-bad-news scenariowhereby a strong piece of data, which could discourage the U.S.Fed from cutting interest rates, is having big implications onthe market," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

The retail sales data came ahead of major central bankdecisions, with the European Central Bank due on July 25 and theFed expected to deliver a U.S. interest rate cut shortlythereafter. MKTS/GLOB

Higher rates tends to boost the dollar and increase theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the U.S.-China trade front, U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid slowing economic growth in the world's second largesteconomy showed U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect" andWashington could add pressure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would hold further tradetalks with their Chinese counterparts by phone this week, partof efforts to end the spat, which has weighed on markets.

Gold is a preferred safe-haven asset during economic andpolitical uncertainties.

On the technical front, spot gold was holding in a narrowrange of $1,404-$1,421, and an escape could suggest a direction,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.5 % to$15.62 per ounce, after touching its highest since Feb 28 at$15.66 earlier in the session.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.5 % to$15.62 per ounce, after touching its highest since Feb 28 at$15.66 earlier in the session.

Platinum XPT= was up 1% at $847.43, after touching itshighest since May 15 at $850.46, while palladium XPD= dipped1% to $1,552.49 per ounce.