PRECIOUS-Gold eases as robust U.S. data trims aggressive rate cut hopes

By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday afterbetter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lowered expectationsof an aggressive interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve,boosting the dollar.

Spot gold XAU= inched down 0.4% to $1,408.74 per ounce asof 1:36 p.m. EDT (1736 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settledabout 0.2% lower at $1,411.20.

"The (gold) market is more reliant on the macro factors tobe driven higher. If we continue to see stronger data like theretail numbers, it presents a headwind for the market," saidSuki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"The key event the market is tracking is the July FOMCmeeting and the Fed rate cut expectations, and we have seen thatthe expectations have declined a little bit."

The U.S Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% lastmonth as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and avariety of other goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

The dollar .DXY rose 0.5% against major rivals on theupbeat U.S. data, making greenback-denominated assets costlierfor investors holding other currencies. USD/

"We've seen a return to big-news-is-bad-news scenariowhereby a strong piece of data, which could discourage the U.S.Fed from cutting interest rates, is having big implications onthe market," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

Meanwhile, spot palladium XPD= fell over 3% to touch itslowest in three weeks at $1,510 per ounce. The metal was lastdown about 3.3% at $1,516.43 per ounce.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington still has a longway to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could imposetariffs if needed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

Trump earlier said that slowing economic growth in theworld's second largest economy showed U.S. tariffs were having"a major effect" and Washington could add pressure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

"(The drop in prices) are due to a combination of weakeconomic growth in China along with a technically driven selloffafter reaching a strong level of resistance," David Meger,director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures said adding,Trump's comments were an "added negative."

The auto-catalyst metal briefly surpassed a keypsychological level of $1,600 on Thursday, a level last touchedin March. The failure to sustain above the recent high hascaused a bout of profit taking, Meger said.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 1.5% to$15.62 per ounce, after touching its highest since Feb. 28 at$15.69 earlier in the session.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.2% at $840.98, after touching itshighest since May 15 at $850.62.