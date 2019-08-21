PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors book profits; Fed minutes in focus

Shutterstock photo





* FOMC July minutes due at 1800 GMT

* Spot gold may retest support $1,497/oz - Technicals

* Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, G7 summit also awaited (Recasts first paragraph, adds comments, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated below the key$1,500 level on Wednesday as traders booked profits and focusturned to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meetingfor clues on future interest rate cuts.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,498.84 per ounce by0818 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also 0.5% lower, at$1,508.30.

With gold failing to break higher and trailing below $1,500again, investors are taking profits, said Nicholas Frappell,global general manager at ABC Bullion.

"Gold should give up some ground here as part of the widerbull move," Frappell said.

The metal has gained about 6%, or $88, so far this month, inpart due to increasing global economic jitters amid a protractedU.S.-China trade war.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's most recentmeeting in July - when the U.S. central bank cut interest ratesfor the first time since the 2008 financial crisis - are due onWednesday.

"The minutes are going to set up a foundation of what toexpect, and then Jackson Hole will provide clarity as to whetherthe Fed is finally coming to the party with potential monetarypolicy support," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

The Fed's two-day Jackson Hole seminar will be followed by aGroup of Seven summit this weekend, and investors will look forclues on what additional steps policymakers may take to boostgrowth amid signs of a looming recession.

Futures 0#FF: are currently fully priced for aquarter-point cut in rates next month, and over 100 basis pointsof easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

The minutes will also be important in terms of clarificationthe markets need because quite a lot of confusion came out afterFed Chair Jerome Powell provided contradictory messages, Roddasaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday hehad to confront China over trade even if it caused short-termharm to the U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheatingWashington for decades. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G152

The remarks came hours before his government announcedapproval of a sale of fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure tofurther dim prospects for a quick trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0L1

The dollar index .DXY held close to a near three-week highversus major currencies, potentially denting demand for gold. USD/

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,497 per ounce, a breakbelow which could cause a fall to $1,480, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0OQ

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $17.05 per ounce,while platinum XPT= was down 0.7% to $842.70.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $1,488.28 per ounce.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECH/C https://tmsnrt.rs/2Nn0vES ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics