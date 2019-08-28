PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors book profits, dollar firms

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits highest level since April 2017

* Platinum jumps 3% to near 4-month high

By Asha Sistla

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday on a strongerdollar and as investors locked profits following the more than1% jump in the last session, but uncertainty over U.S.-Chinatrade and the global economy kept safe-haven bullion near amulti-year peak.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.3% to $1,537.16 per ounce at 11:09a.m. EDT (1509 GMT). On Monday it touched $1,554.56, its highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $1,546.80 per ounce.

"We aren't seeing any additional tensions. A lot of the news- the trade war and economic concerns - has been factored in bythe market over the last few days," said David Meger, directorof metals trading at High Ridge Futures, adding profit-takingfollowing the rally in response to a firmer dollar was weighingon gold.

The dollar .DXY rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive forholders of other currencies, while U.S. stock markets moved intopositive territory.

However, sentiment in wider markets remained fragile due toa sharper inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve, signalinga possible recession, and the lack of clarity on the U.S.-Chinatrade front, which kept interest for safe havens intact. USD/US/

"I do not see this (drop in gold prices) lasting for long astraders seem to be trying to buy dips in the precious metalsright now and with the yield curve and the U.S. FederalReserve's (current stance), expect that dip to be bought upfairly quickly," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist atRJO Futures.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 91% chance of a25 basis point rate cut by the U.S. central bank next month, anda 100 basis point cut within 2020.

Markets also kept a close eye on Britain's planned exit fromthe European Union, with concerns of a hard Brexit heightenedafter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dissolved theParliament. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $18.29 perounce, hitting its highest level since April 2017 earlier.

"There is not much at present to suggest that the demandfor gold and silver might abate," Commerzbank analysts wrote ina note.

Spot platinum XPT= rose 4% to $900.21 per ounce, aftertouching its highest since April 22, while palladium XPD= fell0.8% to $1,470.21 per ounce.

