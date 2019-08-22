PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors await further signals on Fed stance

Shutterstock photo





* Palladium could climb to $1,530/oz in near term -UBS

* SPDR Gold holdings up by about 24 tonnes so far in August (Updates prices, adds details and comments)

By Sumita Layek and Asha Sistla

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,500.40 an ounce by11:17 am EDT (1517 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest sinceAug. 13 at $1,491.50. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.4% to$1,510.

"The entire market is in a wait-and-see mode, but there hasbeen a steady stream of Fed speakers who have come out with amore hawkish message," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategistat TD Securities.

"This could be interpreted as an attempt to ready themarkets for a less dovish than expected speech from Fed ChairJerome Powell."

A day after minutes of the Fed's July meeting showedpolicymakers were divided over interest rate cuts, PhiladelphiaFed President Patrick Harker said he does not see the case foradditional stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Yurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0FF

Focus is now on Powell's speech on Friday during the centralbank's symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with marketparticipants expecting him to clarify the July minutes andmonetary policy direction.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

"For the most part, most traders just see this drop (inprices) as an opportunity to pick up a little bit more, butnobody is expecting any big moves out of Jackson Hole," saidMichael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Gold, however, had briefly turned positive after U.S.manufacturing data showed the first month of contraction inalmost a decade amid concerns over whether the U.S.-China tradeconflict would trigger a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WD Investors will also keep a close eye on the Group of Sevensummit this weekend.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have increased byabout 24 tonnes so far this month. GOL/ETF

Palladium XPD= rose 1.3% to $1,490 an ounce after nearing$1,500 on Wednesday.

"We expect palladium to climb to $1,530 in the near term.Although slower global growth and risk aversion act asheadwinds, palladium remains supported by fundamentals," UBSanalysts said in a note.

"Rising palladium loadings as emissions regulations tightenoffset weakness in global car sales, suggesting continued growthin demand. Given constrained supplies, this implies that marketdeficits are likely to persist."

Palladium outshone gold for the first time in 16 yearstoward the end of 2018, but gold regained its edge over theautocatalyst metal on Aug. 1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N1YA2EXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W124

Silver XAG= was unchanged at $17.11 per ounce, whileplatinum XPT= edged 0.7 higher to $858.60. (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in BengaluruEditing by Chris Reese) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832,Outside U.S. +91 8067491638; Reuters Messaging:Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics